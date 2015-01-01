|
Kelley-Baker T, Villavicencio L, Arnold LS, Benson AJ, Anorve V, Tefft BC. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(5): 339-344.
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Many drivers in the United States use alcohol or cannabis, including some who co-use both substances. Using data from a nationally representative survey, self-reported engagement in various risky driving behaviors is examined among drivers who co-use alcohol and cannabis, those who use alcohol but not cannabis, those who use cannabis but not alcohol, and those who use neither.
