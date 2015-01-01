Abstract

Driving rules adopt permissive or restrictive policies concerning yellow light running (YLR). In a restrictive policy, vehicles behind the stop line are not allowed to enter the intersection on yellow no matter how close they are to the stop line. YLR policy affects driving risks, safety, and operation. There is limited knowledge about the restrictive policy and drivers' compliance with this rule. Previous studies on YLR are limited in scope since they tended to use binary stop/go decision models without considering red light running decisions. This potentially results in the loss of information about drivers' conformity to red signals. This paper examines whether drivers are only non-compliant with yellow lights or whether non-conformity to any prohibitive yellow/red signal emerges as a wider behavioral issue. This study develops regression choice models to predict drivers' illegal yellow-light passing decisions in a developing country with a poor safety record and explores reasons for drivers' non-compliance. The results obtained show that the restrictive policy is ineffective in relation to driver compliance, especially in cases where drivers' non-conformity to any restrictive rule emerges as a behavioral issue of concern. Drivers make their stop/go decisions according to the time needed to cross the intersection, and they consider the yellow light as an opportunity for crossing. Yellow (red) light running rates were 101 (31) per 1,000 vehicles per hour (vph) for the restrictive policy, whereas these rates for the U.S.A., with a permissive policy, were at most 29 (6) per 1,000 vph.

Language: en