|
Citation
|
Hester B, Fusch P. Qual. Rep. 2020; 25(11): 3810-3829.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Nova Southeastern University, School of Social and Systematic Studies)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Due to a dearth in the literature, this study was conducted to explore the lived experiences of telecommunication field technicians who have experienced near miss and injurious accidents. Using protection motivation theory (PMT), we sought to explore if, after an accident, a technician would alter behaviors and insights regarding safety practices while executing their job duties. Participants for this qualitative phenomenological study included six telecommunication technicians with an average of 19 years' experience and who had experienced an injurious or near miss accident at work.
Language: en