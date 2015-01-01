SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wangensteen T, Westby LCL. Child Care Pract. 2021; 27(2): 155-168.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13575279.2019.1664989

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

There are expectations for parents to provide their children with emotional, social and economic security and predictability. Parents with a substance use disorder (SUD) are often unable to meet the norms and expectations of good parenting, and their children are vulnerable to developing problems with mental health, social relationships and substance use. Through in-depth interviews, the authors explored five young people's stories about protection factors during their childhood around parents with SUD. The interviews were analysed using a narrative approach in accordance with Polkinghorne's concept of the paradigmatic analysis of narrative data. In the informants' stories about their childhood, safe living conditions, significant relationships and respectful and caring conversations with professionals were interpreted as important protective and supportive factors. The findings are discussed within sociocultural theories about parenthood, family life, and how people create meaning from and coherence of experiences and events through narratives.


Language: en

Keywords

intergenerational transmission; Protective factors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print