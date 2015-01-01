SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mooren L, Shuey R, Hamelmann C, Mehryari F, Abdous H, Haddadi M, Ranjbar M, Zakeri H, Hosseinizadeh S. J. Road Safety 2021; 32(3): 31-42.

(Copyright © 2021, Australasian College of Road Safety)

10.33492/JRS-D-21-00011

unavailable

The level of road trauma is high in the Eastern Mediterranean Region with the Islamic Republic of Iran having a particularly high fatality rate at 20.5 per 100,000 population. The Government, assisted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), committed to implementing demonstration projects in three provinces that will form the basis of road safety actions to be advanced by the WHO across the Region. In recognition that speed management is a pivotal factor in achieving a safer road and traffic system, and as a component of the project, a review was carried out in 2019 by a team of international experts in the field in collaboration with national consultants. This review was undertaken in consideration of the Safe System Approach and the Results-Based Management Approach. The findings of this review and their implications for future actions in Iran are discussed in this paper.


Language: en
