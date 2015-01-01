Abstract

AIM: Red blood cell distribution width (RDW) is a numerical measure of variability in the size of circulating erythrocytes and is routinely reported as a component of a complete blood count panel. It has been shown that higher RDW is associated with increased mortality and morbidity in several types of intoxication. This study was designed to evaluate the prognostic value of RDW for in-hospital mortality and need of invasive mechanical ventilation in patients with methanol poisoning.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of patients with methanol poisoning was performed using data from Adana City Training and Research Hospital obtained between January 2019 and January 2020. Patients' demographics, clinical features, the time elapsed between ingestion and presentation, the treatment applied, blood gas analysis, laboratory measures including RDW on admission, and clinical outcome were obtained.



RESULTS: A total of 42 patients with methanol poisoning were included in the study with a mean age of 45 ± 11 years. The overall mortality was 21.4%. Values of RDW on admission were significantly higher in non-survivors than in survivors. The area under the receiver operating curve of RDW was 0.778 (95% CI: 0.567-0.988) for predicting in-hospital mortality and 0.762 (95% CI: 0.592-0.932) for predicting mechanical ventilator requirement.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests that increased RDW on the first admission is associated with mortality and with mechanical ventilator requirement in patients with methanol poisoning.

