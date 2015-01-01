Abstract

A 35-year-old phakic male presented to the emergency department following a nail gun injury to his left eye. His visual acuity was 20/20 in the right eye and 20/60 in the left eye. Slit lamp examination revealed the nail penetrating the cornea at the nasal limbus in the left eye (Figures 1 and 2). The anterior chamber of the left eye was formed and there were no signs of lens capsule violation. Surprisingly, the nail curled immediately at the penetration site with minimal vitreous violation. This was confirmed on orbital radiographs and computed tomography imaging...

