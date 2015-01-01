|
Subica AM, Guerrero EG, Hong P, Aitaoto N, Moss HB, Iwamoto DK, Wu LT. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Pacific Islander (PI) young adults (age 18 to 30 years) experience elevated rates of hazardous drinking, AUDs, and alcohol-related harms. Yet, we know little about the risk and protective factors that drive, or can prevent, PI young adult hazardous drinking behaviors and AUDs due to a lack of targeted alcohol disparities research. This large qualitative study presents data from 8 focus groups with 69 PIs (51 young adults, 18 informal providers) to explore the major risk factors, protective factors, and negative consequences associated with PI young adult hazardous drinking and AUDs.
Alcohol use disorder; Alcohol prevention; Hazardous drinking; Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander