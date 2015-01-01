Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective was to understand how the use or nonuse of the Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system affects the performance of booster seats during frontal impacts.



METHODS: Sixteen frontal impact sled tests were conducted at 24.8 ± 0.3 g and 50.1 ± 0.2 kph. A production vehicle seat buck was attached to the sled. Four high-back boosters or combination seats in high-back booster mode and two backless booster models were tested. Each booster model was installed two different ways: using the LATCH system ("LATCH" installation) and without using the LATCH system ("non-LATCH" installation). All installations used a 3-point seat belt with retractor in emergency locking mode (ELR) to restrain a Hybrid III 6-year-old anthropomorphic test device (ATD). The retractor, belt webbing, buckle, vehicle seat cushion, and booster were replaced after each test. Some conditions were tested twice to establish repeatability. ATD and booster responses were compared between LATCH and non-LATCH tests.



RESULTS: Using LATCH reduced the forward movement of the booster itself by 32.3% to 71.5% compared to non-LATCH installations. Differences in most other metrics were small and often within the range of normal test-to-test variation. Forward movements of the ATD head and heel were similar between LATCH and non-LATCH tests (typically less than 10% difference). HIC36 values trended slightly higher for LATCH installations compared to non-LATCH installations (0.8% to 17.2%). Chest resultant accelerations were typically 7.3% to 21.2% higher for LATCH installations, except for one booster for which it was lower with LATCH. Chest deflections trended higher for LATCH installations compared to non-LATCH installations for the backless boosters (6.9% to 14.1%). For high-back boosters, chest deflection was similar between installation conditions (less than 5% difference). Shoulder belt loads showed the greatest reductions when LATCH installations included a top tether (12.9% to 20.8%). Instances of the ATD submarining under the lap belt were not observed in these tests.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, the differences in kinematics and injury metrics were small between boosters installed using LATCH vs. non-LATCH.

