Abstract

Driver perception-reaction time and ability to sustain attention decrease as drivers become drowsy. The consequences of drowsy driving crashes are often worse on interstate highways due to the relatively high travel speeds typical on such facilities. To address the problem of driver fatigue, rest areas are often located along interstates and other long-distance highways to serve as public facilities at which motorists can take a break from driving. This paper explores the relationship between a range of crash factors and the injury severity outcomes of drowsy driving crashes on interstates in Alabama. The crash outcomes were examined in relation to interstate rest area locations.



FINDINGS from the study establish that severe injury crashes were more likely to be recorded on interstates that did not have any public rest areas. In addition, drowsy driving crashes that occurred more than 16.1 km (10 mi) away from a public rest area and those that occurred after a driver passed a rest area were more likely to record severe injuries. Other factors that were found to be associated with drowsy driving crash outcomes include unlit roadway conditions, driver gender and age, seatbelt use, location attributes of the crash site, and some temporal factors. Drowsy driving crashes involving out-of-state drivers were also found to have higher chances of recording severe injuries. Increased driver education and public campaigns are recommended as strategies to reduce drowsy driving-related crashes. While drivers should be encouraged to utilize rest areas, state officials should ensure adequate security and sanitation as well as provide amenities to make rest areas more attractive to motorists.

