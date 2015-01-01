Abstract

Traffic safety policies are established and implemented every 5 years based on the traffic safety act. In addition to these regularly established and implemented policies, there are also policies established to prevent the recurrence of various social issues and accidents. Once a policy is established, the public may respond positively or negatively to the policy. It takes a lot of time and labor costs to conduct a survey to analyze the public's response to the policies. However, in the 4th industrial revolution, it is possible to collect and analyze big data of the public's response using such as various sensors and smart devices. In this paper, the public's emotional responses to NAVER news articles about the newly established or modified traffic safety policies in 2020 were used to analyze the public's response to the policies before and after the enforcement. Using the proposed methodology of this paper, it could be helpful to predict and analyze the public's response to the policies.



===



교통안전 정책은 교통안전법을 기반으로 5년마다 수립되어 시행되고 있다. 이렇게 정기적으로 수립하여 시행되는 것 외에도 사회적으로 이슈가 되고 있는 각종 사건, 사고의 재발을 방지하기 위해 수립되는 정책들도 있다. 정책이 수립되면 대중은 긍정적이거나 부정적인 반응을 보일 수 있다. 이러한 정책에 대한 대중의 반응을 분석하기 위하여 설문조사를 하는 것은 시간과 인건비의 소모가 크다. 그러나 4차 산업혁명 시대에는 각종 센서나 스마트 기기를 활용해서 대중의 반응에 대한 빅데이터를 수집하고 분석을 할 수 있다. 본 연구에서는 2020년도에 개정되거나 새롭게 수립된 교통안전 정책과 관련된 대중의 반응을 NAVER 뉴스 기사의 감성 반응을 통해 분석하였다. 본 연구에서 제안하는 방법을 활용하면 추후 다양한 정책에 대한 대중 반응을 예측하고 분석하는데 도움이 될 수 있을 것이다.

Language: ko