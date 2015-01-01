|
Citation
|
Kim, Kyuseok, Lee， Young-Ihn. J. Transp. Res. 2021; 28(2): 19-31.
|
Vernacular Title
|
웹 크롤링을 활용한 교통안전 정책의 대중 반응 연구: 처벌 강화 정책과 교통안전 예방 정책 비교
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Transport Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Traffic safety policies are established and implemented every 5 years based on the traffic safety act. In addition to these regularly established and implemented policies, there are also policies established to prevent the recurrence of various social issues and accidents. Once a policy is established, the public may respond positively or negatively to the policy. It takes a lot of time and labor costs to conduct a survey to analyze the public's response to the policies. However, in the 4th industrial revolution, it is possible to collect and analyze big data of the public's response using such as various sensors and smart devices. In this paper, the public's emotional responses to NAVER news articles about the newly established or modified traffic safety policies in 2020 were used to analyze the public's response to the policies before and after the enforcement. Using the proposed methodology of this paper, it could be helpful to predict and analyze the public's response to the policies.
Language: ko