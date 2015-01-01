SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oh, Ju-Seok, Jeon， Jae-Hyeon, Jeong， Mi-Kyeong. J. Transp. Res. 2021; 28(2): 33-49.

농기계 교통사고 특성에 따른 안전대책 및 정책제언

10.34143/JTR.2021.28.2.33

The fatality rate of agricultural machinery traffic accidents is about 7 times higher than average fatality rate of total traffic accidents, but, the proportion of agricultural machinery traffic accidents is very small, so it did not receive much attention. Therefore, this study attempted to analyze the characteristics of agricultural machinery traffic accidents and discuss measures to prevent them. Agricultural machinery traffic accidents differed from general traffic accidents in several aspects due to the purpose of use, equipment performance, and structural characteristics. Agricultural machinery traffic accidents were frequently occurring on local roads where the ratio of agricultural machinery ownership was high, and it was confirmed that they were more vulnerable to collisions, rollover accidents, and roadway departure accidents compared to other traffic accidents. As a result of on-site surveys, drivers' human factors such as negligence while driving, inadequate driving, and violation of traffic laws were pointed out, along with deterioration of physical and cognitive function due to aging of drivers. In addition, as a vehicle factor, a decrease in night visibility due to inadequate lighting devices, vehicle characteristics that are susceptible to a roll-over accident, and a speed deviation from a general vehicle due to low-speed driving were pointed out. Also, the poor visibility of the road junction and the lack of safety signs and lighting facilities on local roads were confirmed as environmental factors. As countermeasures, it was proposed to improve the legal system to strengthen the driving safety of agricultural machinery, improve driver traffic safety education, and supplement the overall road and traffic safety facilities of local roads.
Agricultural Vehicle, Traffic Accidents, Night-time Visibility, Proportional Test


