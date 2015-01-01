Abstract

As modern technology development grow, the global world expects autonomous vehicle to become one of the general transportation. As autonomous vehicle would be used to serve as a transportation, the study must target reliability and feasibility from the occupant's perspective. Based on occupant's aspect, the study must address which variety of autonomous vehicle individual prefer. In this paper, the study measured occupant's rates of favor within four different virtual simulation autonomous vehicle transportation experiences. As the study utilized surveys of both occupant's tendency to drive and satisfaction of simulation, the study were able to extract significant data. As a result, data showed high tendency among all samples to favor aggressive autonomous experiences. This correlation was much more intense among aggressive driving advocate group. In addition the study showed that all samples showed tendency to avoid prefering most aggressive nor most defensive in autonomous experiences. As a result the study have found that there is a significant correlation between occupant's tendency to drive and designated autonomous vehicle experience.

