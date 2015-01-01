|
Arefkhani H, Besharati M, Azizi Bondarabadi M, Tavakoli Kashani A. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2021; 13(8): 860-876.
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
|
The effect of vehicles' compatibility on the odds of death or injury of drivers involved in two-vehicle crashes was investigated. This was done through indexing Crashworthiness (CW) and Crashaggressivity (CA) of major vehicle types. For this purpose, a dataset consisting the information about 551,138 drivers involved in two-vehicle crashes in Iran was used and a two-step analysis framework was employed. In this regard, the Classification and Regression Tree (CART) method was applied in the first step to identify the most significant factors contributing to drivers' Injury Status (IS). Next, Generalized Estimating Equations (GEE) with a Binomial distribution and a Logit link function were constructed to examine the CW and CA of different vehicle types while considering potential correlation of injury status of the two drivers involved in the same crash. As a result, the most incompatible combination of vehicles in terms of CW and CA were identified and their effects on the IS of drivers were discussed.
Language: en
CART; crash incompatibility; crashaggressivity; crashworthiness; GEE binary logistic; Iran; vehicle type