Abstract

It is Christmas Eve and I am in the Emergency Department (ED) working a late-night shift. It's my favorite time of the year, and I miss my family! I look at the admission screen and see "another" 16-year-old girl with suicidal ideation and self-harm. My heart sinks and I silently hope she gets directed to the mental health ED where she will get the appropriate care. But five minutes later, she is in the pediatric ED for medical clearance. A recent study indicates that pediatric admissions to the ED for suicidal ideation and attempts have increased by 1.6 times during this pandemic (1). On average, I encounter at least one adolescent during my ten-hour ED shift presenting with suicidal ideation and/or suicidal attempt. I sigh! I sign up to see her with a heavy heart but with the utmost intent to make a therapeutic connection.

