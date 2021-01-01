Abstract

One-third to half of emerging adult drinkers report experiencing alcohol-induced blackouts in the past year, and blackouts increase the risk for negative consequences. Qualitative methods provide valuable tools for scientific inquiry, allowing for in-depth understanding of lived experiences. The goal of the present study was to gain insight into emerging adults' recent blackout experiences. One hundred heavy drinking college students (age 18-20) completed a baseline survey, 28 days of ecological momentary assessment (EMA) of their alcohol use and consequences, and a follow-up interview. A subset of 37 (46% female, 13.5% Hispanic/Latinx, 54% non-Hispanic ethnicity/White race) endorsed a blackout (forgot what they did during or after drinking) and were interviewed regarding their recent blackout experience. A semi-structured interview guide focused on several key questions regarding intentions and/or willingness to black out, how friends reacted to their blackout, and social norms for blacking out. A priori as well as emergent themes were generated from review of coded data. Qualitative themes included: blackouts are often unintentional, heavy drinking young adults express willingness to black out, friends react in a variety of ways to blackouts, and blackouts are perceived as common and acceptable. Data provide insight into the phenomenology of blackouts among college students, revealing that although college students may not intend to, they are often willing to black out. Future qualitative studies on blackouts among non-college-attending emerging adults are warranted. Such work can inform theory and future survey studies to better understand this high-risk behavior. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

