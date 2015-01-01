|
No Author(s) Listed. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2021; 70(32): 1103.
(Copyright © 2021, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
In the report, "Heat-Related Emergency Department Visits During the Northwestern Heat Wave -- United States, June 2021," on page 1020, the last sentence of the first paragraph should have read, "The record-breaking heat had the largest impact in Oregon and Washington, especially the Portland metropolitan area, with temperatures reaching 116°F (46.7°C), which is 42°F (23.3°C) hotter than the average daily maximum June temperature."
