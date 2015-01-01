Abstract

This study employs the correlated mixed logit models with heterogeneity in means by accounting for temporal instability to estimate both injury severity and vehicle damage. Two years of intersection crash data from Connecticut were analyzed based on driver characteristics, highway and traffic attributes, environmental variables, vehicle and crash types. These elements were used as independent variables to explore the contributing factors to crash outcome. The likelihood ratio test highlights that the temporal instability exists in both injury severity and vehicle damage models. The model estimation results illustrate that the means of some random parameters are different among crashes. The correlation coefficients of random parameters verify that these random parameters are not always independent, and their correlations should be considered and accounted for in crash severity estimation models. The investigation and comparison between injury severity models and vehicle damage models verify that the injury severity and vehicle damage are highly correlated, and the effects of contributing factors on vehicle damage are consistent with the results of injury severity models. This finding demonstrates that vehicle damage can be used as a potential surrogate measure to injury severity when suffering from a low sample of severe injury crashes in crash severity prediction models. It is anticipated that this study can shed light on selecting appropriate statistical models in crash severity estimation, identifying intersection crash contributing factors, and help develop effective countermeasures to improve intersection safety.

Language: en