Citation
Purtle J, Nelson KL, Henson RM, Horwitz SMC, McKay MM, Hoagwood KE. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Understanding public policy makers' priorities for addressing youth substance use and the factors that influence these priorities can inform the dissemination and implementation of strategies that promote evidence-based decision making. This study characterized the priorities of policy makers in substance use agencies of U.S. states and counties for addressing youth substance use, the factors that influenced these priorities, and the differences in priorities and influences between state and county policy makers.
Language: en
Keywords
Substance use; Adolescence; Youth; Implementation science; Policymakers; Public substance use agencies