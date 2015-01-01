|
Barbosa Junior M, Sokulski CC, Salvador R, Pinheiro E, de Francisco AC, Trojan F. Rural remote health 2021; 21(3): 6067.
Copyright © 2021, Deakin University
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this research is fourfold: (i) analyze which countries have the most publications on suicide among agricultural workers, (ii) understand the factors that lead to either suicide or intent, (iii) identify the methods of suicide or attempted suicide, and (iv) propose preventive measures so that rural agricultural workers are not exposed to risk factors to suicide.
Language: en
Keywords
systematic review; suicide; suicide attempt; agricultural worker; farmer; suicide ideation