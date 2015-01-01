Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this research is fourfold: (i) analyze which countries have the most publications on suicide among agricultural workers, (ii) understand the factors that lead to either suicide or intent, (iii) identify the methods of suicide or attempted suicide, and (iv) propose preventive measures so that rural agricultural workers are not exposed to risk factors to suicide.



METHODS: A literature review was conducted for the period 1996-2019; the Scopus, Lilacs, PubMed/MEDLINE, and Science Direct databases were searched, resulting in 44 articles deemed relevant to this research.



RESULTS: Agricultural workers were considered to be workers who perform agricultural activities, as either employees or employers. Australia, China, India, and Brazil had the most publications, and the causes of suicide were mostly easy access to or exposure to pesticides, and socioeconomic factors, such as masculinity, conditions of poverty, and social isolation.



CONCLUSION: Compared with other workers, agricultural workers can be a group at risk, with a great number of factors leading to suicide. Based on the available literature, proposals for suicide prevention are suggested.

