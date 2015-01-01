SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gozdzialski L, Aasen J, Larnder A, Ramsay M, Borden SA, Saatchi A, Gill CG, Wallace B, Hore DK. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 97: e103409.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugpo.2021.103409

BACKGROUND: There has been a recent increase in adulteration of opioids with low concentration actives such as fentanyl analogues and benzodiazepines. As drug checking projects using vibrational spectroscopy continue to seek confirmatory lab-based testing, the concern and reality of missing these potentially harmful substances in point-of-care testing is prevalent.

METHODS: A portable GC-MS was used to analyze select opioid samples acquired at a drug checking service in Victoria, Canada (n=59). Certified reference standards of several fentanyl analogues and benzodiazepines were measured to guide targeted analysis of these samples.

RESULTS were compared with those obtained using a lab-based paper spray mass spectrometer.

RESULTS: Portable GC-MS was able to identify 62% of samples containing carfentanil and 36% of samples containing etizolam. In the case of etizolam, the success rate was higher for more potent samples: 78% of etizolam-containing samples were identified when the etizolam concentration was above 3% by weight. In comparison, infrared spectroscopy was able to detect etizolam in only 9% of the etizolam-containing samples, and is not sensitive enough to detect carfentanil at relevant concentrations.

CONCLUSIONS: Portable GC-MS has potential in identifying low concentration substances in a point-of-care setting, without relying on subsequent off-site confirmatory testing.


Gas chromatography; Mass spectrometry; Fentanyl; Carfentanil; Drug checking; Etizolam

