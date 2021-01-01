Abstract

There are many studies on improving motion sickness in cars. Many of the factors focused on a vestibular organs and somatosensory. There are few examples of studying visual information. There-fore, we investigated only movements of a human viewpoint, not the psychological factors. Next, the line-of-sight trend data was automatically analyzed into a directory structure using the random forest. As a result, we clarified the characteristics of people who are prone to motion sickness and those who are less likely to have motion sickness. We created a model based on this feature and confirmed that it is possible to automatically determine people who are prone to motion sickness. This makes it possible to give advice on gaze trends to eliminate motion sickness to people who are prone to motion sickness.



車酔いに関する研究は自動車の誕生以降数多く実施されている。車酔いの要因は、前庭器官や体性感覚などのように心理的な側面に着目するものが多く、行動的要因となる視覚情報を対象とした研究は少ない状況である。そこで本研究では心理的な要因は除外して、人の視点の動きのみに着目をした。視線追跡装置を装着した被験者から得られた視線動向のデータをAIツールの1つであるランダムフォレスト法によって自動的にディレクトリ構造に分類を行なった。これにより得られた構造の全体像を俯瞰することによって、車酔いをしやすい人と、車酔いをしにくい人の特徴を明らかにした。さらにこの特徴量に基づいてモデルを作成し、車酔いをしやすい人を自動判定できることを確認した。これを応用することによって車酔いをしやすい人に対して、酔いを解消させる視線動向のアドバイスが行えるようになる。

