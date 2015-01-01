Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify the frequency and suitability of antidote treatment in acute poisonings at Poison Control Center, Bach Mai Hospital.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: A retrospective observational study on 2047 patients with acute poisoning treated at Poison Control Center of Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi from June 2015 to June 2016. Data were collected by using a designed research record.



RESULTS: The mean age of the patients was 35.8 ± 15.1 years, male patients accounted for 55.9%. The antidotal therapy was administered in 850 (41.5%) patients with acute poisoning at the Poison Control Center. 18 antidotes commonly indicated were immunosuppressant (24.7%), snake antivenom (24.2%), lipid emulsion therapy (22.3%), activated charcoal (21.2%), thiamin (16.5%), glucose (16.9%), atropine sulphate (3.6%), pralidoxime (PAM) (2.2%), NAC (4.5%), bicarbonate (4.2%), benzodiazepine (3.6%), naloxone (0.35%), insulin-euglycemia therapy (0.2%), calcium (0.1%), and octreotide (0.1%). Most antidotes were matched with the indications.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of acute poisoning patients administered antidotal therapy was not high, but most antidotes were matched with the indications. Increasing the quantity of antidote and conducting more research related to antidote treatment in Vietnam will help increase the treatment outcomes.



