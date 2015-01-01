Abstract

This research aims to clarify the influence of driver visibility on crossing accidents. We investigated 1101 accidents occurring at 621 intersections in the Hakata-ku Ward, Fukuoka City, from 2015 to 2017. We calculated the yearly accident rate at each intersection based on the accident data and evaluated driver visibility with surveyed intersection information. It was found that the accident rate was high when visibility was poor regardless of the number of lanes on the secondary road at locations where many accidents occurred, and the accident rate was high when the number of lanes on the secondary road was low throughout Hakata Ward.

