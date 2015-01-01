SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dong J, Hirota M, Nomura T, Sato J. Int. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. Res. 2021; 19(1): 214-229.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s13177-020-00235-0

This paper shows the characteristics of crossing collision accident by accident party. As Fukuoka Prefecture has the third most accidents in Japan, we selected Hakata and Chuo Ward in Fukuoka city as the target of the investigation. We investigated 1810 crossing collision accidents and 2662 intersections' environmental factors such as traffic lights and intersection shape. In addition, we classified the accidents into car to car accidents and car to bicycle accidents according to the type of accident parties involved. Characteristics of car to car accidents tending to occur at crossroads and car to bicycle accidents occurring regardless of the traffic regulations have been clarified.


Language: en
