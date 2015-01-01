Abstract

This study analyzed the impact of the health condition of elderly drivers on their driving behavior. We obtained drive recorder data and health check data including cognitive function and magnetic resonance imaging data from drivers older than 70 years of age and living in the Chugei area in Kochi Prefecture, Japan, and performed discriminant analysis. The results showed that safe driving skills are more affected by occipital lobe volume than the conventional cognitive tests such as MMSE and FAB.

