Abstract

The road transport sector encompasses the commercial use of many different vehicles including lorries, light vans, taxis, buses, private cars, trucks being driven for work purposes, company cars, construction and agricultural machinery, emergency service vehicles, and motorcycles. Work pressure in the transport sector is often a result of 'just-in-time' management: goods have to be delivered at the point in the production process when the customer needs them. Motorist safety is an important issue in the road transport sector. In Nigeria and other African countries in general, work-related motor vehicle crashes are estimated to cause between one-quarter to over one-third of all work-related deaths. The following features of heavy good vehicles increased the accident risk of trucks in comparison with passenger cars. Container trucks can contribute to situations arising that can develop into accidents situations that would not arise with passenger cars; the reduced braking and evasive abilities of container trucks can contribute to situations more often developing into collisions, and the collisions occur at higher speed; the size and weight of container trucks may mean that collisions result in more serious personal injuries than similar collisions involving passenger cars. Driving mistakes made by container truck drivers may be more serio us because of the weight, size, shape, manoeuvring abilities, braking abilities, etc., of the vehicle. Transport drivers which comprisemotorist and commercial bus drivers are not only at risk from road accidents. It has becomecommon today in Nigeria particularly in Lagos that there is frequent falling of container trucks which affect the safety of both private cars and commercial vehicles in the state. Strategies were provided to mitigate the frequent falling of container trucks on Lagos road and it was recommended among others that the Federal road safety corps should work with the Nigeria port authority in conducting special training for container truck drivers on the use of road signs.

