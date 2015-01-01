SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Saffariantoosi M, Razazzadeh2 M, HajiArbabi F. J. Psychol. New Ideas 2021; 9(13): e540.

(Copyright © 2021, Journal of Psychology New Ideas)

Abstract

The aim of the present study was to investigate the relationship between perceived stress and child abuse of parents with social adjustment and stubbornness - confrontational disobedience in male primary school students in Mashhad. The statistical population of this study consisted of all primary school students in Sidi in Mashhad in 2020-2021 and according to Krejcie Morgan table, 180 people were randomly selected. In this study, Child Abuse and Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), Social Adjustment, Perceived Stress, Stubbornness-Coping Disobedience Scale (ODDRS) were used.

FINDINGS were analyzed by Pearson correlation and regression methods. The results showed that between the dimension of stubbornness - disobedience and perceived psychological stress of parents; Between all dimensions of child abuse and stubbornness - confrontational disobedience; Between perceived parental stress and social adjustment; There is a significant relationship between social adjustment and dimensions of child abuse.

Keywords: perceived stress, child abuse parental, social adjustment, stubbornness - confrontational disobedience


Language: fa
