Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between resilience and suicidal ideation in male and female students of Tehran universities. The method of the present study is applied in terms of purpose and descriptive-correlational in terms of implementation. The statistical population of this study includes all male and female students of public universities in Tehran who were studying in the academic year 1397-98. Among them, 397 people were selected as the sample through cluster sampling method from four universities. Research data were collected by Beck Suicide Thought Questionnaire and Conner and Davidson Resilience Questionnaire. SPSS statistical software was used to analyze the research data. The results showed that resilience is the strongest predictor of suicide risk; Therefore, it is worthwhile for psychologists and counselors to pay more attention to resilience training in the face of clients who are at risk of suicide. On the other hand, recognizing suicide-related factors such as resilience as important variables in understanding suicide and related thoughts play an important role.

Keywords: Suicidal ideation, suicide, resilience

Language: fa