Citation
Khyzhniak Y, Kapustnyk V, Batrachenko T, Chuprikova I, Kryshchenko A. Cuest. Polit. 2021; 39(69): 630-642.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Universidad del Zulia. Instituto de Estudios Políticos y Derecho Público)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The objective of the article is to analyze the international experience of the operational and investigative prevention of intentional homicides by criminal police units, as well as the legislation that provides for the development of an effective system for the prevention of intentional homicides in Ukraine. The subject of the investigation is the foreign experience of operational prevention and the search for intentional homicides by criminal police units. The research methodology includes general and specific methods of legal science: dialectic, scientific abstraction, methods of systems analysis, formal and dogmatic, systemic, and structural, historical, and comparative, logical. Various intentional homicide prevention programs are considered, which are currently operating in different countries of the world. It analyzes the positive international experience of operational and investigative prevention of intentional homicides, which can become the basis for the development of the relevant legislation of Ukraine in this area. It is concluded that the conduct of a comparative analysis of the prevention of intentional homicides and various countries is the basis for the development of the most promising areas to improve domestic legislation in this area.
Language: en
Keywords
asesinato premeditado; ciencias penales; experiencia internacional; prevención de homicidio; unidades de policía criminal