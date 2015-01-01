Abstract

The objective of the article is to analyze the international experience of the operational and investigative prevention of intentional homicides by criminal police units, as well as the legislation that provides for the development of an effective system for the prevention of intentional homicides in Ukraine. The subject of the investigation is the foreign experience of operational prevention and the search for intentional homicides by criminal police units. The research methodology includes general and specific methods of legal science: dialectic, scientific abstraction, methods of systems analysis, formal and dogmatic, systemic, and structural, historical, and comparative, logical. Various intentional homicide prevention programs are considered, which are currently operating in different countries of the world. It analyzes the positive international experience of operational and investigative prevention of intentional homicides, which can become the basis for the development of the relevant legislation of Ukraine in this area. It is concluded that the conduct of a comparative analysis of the prevention of intentional homicides and various countries is the basis for the development of the most promising areas to improve domestic legislation in this area.



==



El objetivo del artículo es analizar la experiencia internacional de la prevención operativa e investigativa de los homicidios intencionales por parte de las unidades de la policía criminal, así como la legislación que prevé el desarrollo de un sistema eficaz para la prevención de los homicidios intencionales en Ucrania. El tema de la investigación es la experiencia extranjera de prevención operativa y de búsqueda de homicidios intencionales por parte de unidades policiales criminales. La metodología de investigación incluye métodos generales y específicos de la ciencia jurídica: dialéctica, abstracción científica, métodos de análisis de sistemas, formales y dogmáticos, sistémicos y estructurales, históricos y comparativos, lógicos. Se consideran diversos programas de prevención de homicidios intencionales, que actualmente se encuentran operando en diferentes países del mundo. Se analiza la experiencia internacional positiva de prevención operativa e investigativa de homicidios intencionales, que puede convertirse en la base para el desarrollo de la legislación pertinente de Ucrania en esta área. Se concluye que la realización de un análisis comparativo de la prevención de homicidios intencionales y diversos países es la base para el desarrollo de las áreas más prometedoras para mejorar la legislación interna en esta materia.

Language: en