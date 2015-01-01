Abstract

Background



The purpose of study was to investigate the incidence rate of suicide in elderly patients with osteoporotic fractures in a nested case-control model and to analyze the change in the risk of suicide death over time after each osteoporotic fracture.



Methods



We used the National Health Insurance Service-Senior cohort of South Korea. Suicide cases and controls were matched based on sex and age at the index date. Controls were randomly selected at a 1:5 ratio from the set of individuals who were at risk of becoming a case at the time when suicide cases were selected. Conditional logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate the association between each type of osteoporotic fracture and the risk of suicide death.



Results



Three thousand seventy suicide cases and 15,350 controls were identified. Patients with hip fracture showed an increased risk of suicide death within 1 year of fracture (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 2.64; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.57-4.46; P < 0.001) compared to controls. However, the increased risk of suicide death in patients with hip fracture lasted up to 2 years (aOR = 1.59; 95% CI, 1.04-2.41; P = 0.031). Spine fracture increased the risk of suicide deaths for all observation periods. There was no evidence that humerus fracture increased the risk of suicide death during the observational period. Radius fracture increased only the risk of suicide death within 2 years of fracture (aOR = 1.43; 95% CI, 0.74-2.77; P = 0.282).



Conclusion



There were noticeable differences in both degree and duration of increased suicide risks depending on the type of osteoporotic fracture. Mental stress and suicide risk in elderly patients after osteoporotic fracture should be assessed differently depending on the types of fracture.



Keywords:

Osteoporotic Fracture; Suicide; Nested Case Control Study

