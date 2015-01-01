SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bergmans Y, Kellington K, Smith T, Pond A, Goving M, Shelton E, Sayegh C, Syms D, Perivolaris A. Int. Soc. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0020872821996781

unavailable

Skills for Safer Living is a 20-week group intervention for people with recurrent suicide attempts. This article details how it pivoted from in-person to virtual groups due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerns of privacy, client safety, and how to deliver the program virtually are explored, along with lessons learned.


COVID-19; online peer support; suicide ideation; suicide intervention; suicide prevention; virtual groups; virtual support

