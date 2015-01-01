SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Seag DEM, Cervantes PE, Baroni A, Gerson R, Knapp K, Tay ET, Wiener E, Horwitz SMC. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PEC.0000000000002506

OBJECTIVE 
Given the increasing rates of youth suicide, it is important to understand the barriers to suicide screening in emergency departments. This review describes the current literature, identifies gaps in existing research, and suggests recommendations for future research.
Methods 
A search of PubMed, MEDLINE, CINAHL, PsycInfo, and Web of Science was conducted. Data extraction included study/sample characteristics and barrier information categorized based on the Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, Sustainment model.
Results 
All studies focused on inner context barriers of implementation and usually examined individuals' attitudes toward screening. No study looked at administrative, policy, or financing issues.
Conclusions 
The lack of prospective, systematic studies on barriers and the focus on individual adopter attitudes reveal a significant gap in understanding the challenges to implementation of universal youth suicide risk screening in emergency departments.


