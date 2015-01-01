Abstract

The United States is in the midst of a devastating overdose and addiction crisis involving opioids as well as other drugs. Yet, despite the existence of effective treatments for opioid use disorder, only a minority of people who need treatment for this or other substance use disorders receive it. Besides the terrible human and economic costs of overdose deaths and the other health consequences of addiction, untreated substance use has wide ranging impacts across health care. Academic medicine can help address this crisis by increasing the preparedness of the current and future clinical workforce to detect and treat substance misuse and addiction through increased attention to these topics in medical and nursing schools and in residency programs. In this commentary, the authors explore the barriers to treatment for substance misuse and addiction and the role of academic medicine in improving treatment outcomes through training, clinical care, health service delivery, and research.

