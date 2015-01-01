Abstract

BACKGROUND: The treatment of traumatic anterior shoulder instability in professional Australian Football League (AFL) players is challenging, with an emphasis on early return to play and avoidance of instability recurrence.



PURPOSE: To investigate return-to-sport (RTS) outcomes and complications after 2 different procedures for traumatic anterior shoulder instability in professional AFL players. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed our surgical database for professional AFL players who underwent capsulolabral stabilization or open Latarjet procedure by a single surgeon between 2006 and 2017. Outcomes included RTS, on-field performance, and complications. Between-group analyses for RTS and complications were estimated using Kaplan-Meier survival analyses. Within-group analyses for on-field performance data were performed using paired t tests with significance set at.05.



RESULTS: A total of 58 capsulolabral stabilization procedures in 54 players and 32 Latarjet procedures in 29 players were included in the analysis; 93.1% of capsulolabral patients and 96.9% of Latarjet patients returned to professional AFL. The median RTS time was 6.8 months for the capsulolabral group and 7.3 months for the Latarjet group. There was no significant difference in RTS rates between the 2 groups (P =.270). Of those undergoing surgery early in the season, 75% of the capsulolabral and 71% of Latarjet group were able to RTS within the same season, at a mean time of 16.9 weeks and 18.8 weeks, respectively. There was a significant difference in instability recurrence, with 19% for the capsulolabral group and no recurrence in the Latarjet group (P =.017). There was no significant reduction in player on-field performance in either group (P <.05).



CONCLUSION: In this study, the median RTS in AFL players was approximately 7 months after capsulolabral and Latarjet surgery with no compromise to on-field performance. Instability-related complications occurred only in the capsulolabral group, and the incidence increased with time.



Keywords: Australian football

Language: en