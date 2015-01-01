Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mandated sports safety policies that incorporate evidence-based best practices have been shown to mitigate the risk of mortality and morbidity in sports. In 2017, a review of the state-level implementation of health and safety policies within high schools was released.



PURPOSE: To provide an update on the assessment of the implementation of health and safety policies pertaining to the leading causes of death and catastrophic injuries in sports within high school athletics in the United States. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



METHODS: A rubric composed of 5 equally weighted sections for sudden cardiac arrest, traumatic head injuries, exertional heatstroke, appropriate health care coverage, and emergency preparedness was utilized to assess an individual state's policies. State high school athletic/activities association (SHSAA) policies, enacted legislation, and Department of Education policies were extensively reviewed for all 50 states and the District of Columbia between academic year (AY) 2016-2017 (AY16/17) and 2019-2020 (AY19/20). To meet the specific rubric criteria and be awarded credit, policies needed to be mandated by all SHSAA member schools. Weighted scores were tabulated to calculate an aggregate score with a minimum of 0 and a maximum of 100.



RESULTS: A total of 38 states had increased their rubric scores since AY16/17, with a mean increase of 5.57 ± 6.41 points. In AY19/20, scores ranged from 30.80 to 85.00 points compared with 23.00 to 78.75 points in AY16/17. Policies related to exertional heatstroke had the greatest change in scores (AY16/17 mean, 6.62 points; AY19/20 mean, 8.90 points; Δ = 2.28 points [11.40%]), followed by emergency preparedness (AY16/17 mean, 8.41 points; AY19/20 mean, 10.29 points; Δ = 1.88 points [9.40%]).



CONCLUSION: A longitudinal review of state high school sports safety policies showed progress since AY16/17. A wide range in scores indicates that continued advocacy for the development and implementation of policies at the high school level is warranted.

Language: en