Abstract

The objective of this article is to provide validation, application, and understanding of the concept of moral injury and build provider awareness to reduce veteran self-harm. Two focus groups were conducted: one to identify characteristics of moral injury and the other to refine the concepts and generate clinical approaches that address maladaptive coping strategies. The focus group sessions verified moral injury's existence, and focus group consensus centered on loss of role identity and shattering of the veteran's core integrity. The veteran's inability to self-reflect is identified as a significant contributor to the maladaptive thought process, creating internal triggers based on violations of deeply held beliefs. A Supplemental Digital Content video abstract is available at http://links.lww.com/ANS/A33.

Language: en