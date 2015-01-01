|
Citation
|
Anzalone C, Bridges RM, Luedke JC, Decker SL. Appl. Neuropsychol. Child 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Many patients that experience a concussion have impairing symptoms that persist beyond typical recovery timeframes. Concussion symptoms often remit within a month, but persisting impairments are difficult to characterize and attribute to concussion given the poorly defined diagnostic criteria of post-concussion syndrome and inadequate understanding of the cognitive symptoms associated with this condition. The current study aims to clarify the cognitive profiles of school-aged concussion patients (n = 21; N = 36; 64% male) that have persisting symptoms to improve the clinical identification methods for this condition. Logistic regression was used to explore the importance of cognitive processing speed and working memory for identifying patients with persisting concussion symptoms (PCS). Additional exploratory analyses were conducted to clarify cognitive domains that may be impacted by having PCS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; mild traumatic brain injury; Cognitive testing; neurocognitive testing; persistent post-concussion syndrome; persisting symptoms after concussion; post-concussion syndrome