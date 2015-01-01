|
Citation
|
Dankert JF, Virk MS. Case Rep. Orthop. 2021; 2021: e5600216.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34395008
|
Abstract
|
Fogging is a relatively infrequent, yet annoying, issue encountered by individuals who wear glasses. With the arrival of COVID-19, glasses fogging is more common due to the ubiquitous use of face masks. Individuals are stuck wrestling between leaving their mask off or trying to navigate their day-to-day lives with fogged glasses and risk falling. We report a case of an olecranon fracture sustained due to reduced visibility secondary to mask-related fogging during the COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendations included here will provide health care providers with the necessary information to educate patients regarding prevention of mask-related glass fogging.
Language: en