Alhajyaseen WKM, Almukdad A, Hussain Q, Almallah M, Al Malki MA, Singaravelu J, Zammataro S. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The main objective of this study is to investigate the status of traffic safety and the public perception of traffic safety during the during COVID-19 pandemic. Three different data sets are used in this study: road crash and traffic violation data from Qatar, and two separate questionnaire surveys (from general public and road safety experts).
Language: en
traffic safety; crash data; COVID-19 pandemic; driving behaviour; public perception; road safety experts