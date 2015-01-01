|
Citation
Babl FE, Anderson V, Rausa VC, Anderson N, Pugh R, Chau T, Clarke C, Fabiano F, Fan F, Hearps S, Parkin G, Takagi M, Davis G. Int. J. Sports Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Georg Thieme Verlag)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
The Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5(th) Edition (SCAT5) is a standardized measure of concussion. In this prospective observational study, the ability of the SCAT5 and ChildSCAT5 to differentiate between children with and without a concussion was examined. Concussed children (n=91) and controls (n=106) were recruited from an emergency department in three equal-sized age bands (5-8/9-12/13-16 years). Analysis of covariance models (adjusting for participant age) were used to analyze group differences on components of the SCAT5. On the SCAT5 and ChildSCAT5, respectively, youth with concussion reported a greater number (d=1.47; d=0.52) and severity (d=1.27; d=0.72) of symptoms than controls (all p<0.001). ChildSCAT5 parent-rated number (d=0.98) and severity (d=1.04) of symptoms were greater for the concussion group (all p<0.001). Acceptable levels of between-group discrimination were identified for SCAT5 symptom number (AUC=0.86) and severity (AUC=0.84) and ChildSCAT5 parent-rated symptom number (AUC=0.76) and severity (AUC=0.78). Our findings support the utility of the SCAT5 and ChildSCAT5 to accurately distinguish between children with and without a concussion.
Language: en