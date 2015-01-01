|
Citation
|
Chrisman SPD, Gomez D, Kroshus E, Mayer CV, Garrett K, Ramshaw D, Glang A. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Acknowledging that coach communication about concussion increases the likelihood of athletes reporting concussive symptoms, the goal of this study was to examine factors affecting such communication, in order to develop a conceptual model that would inform the design of future educational interventions.Participants: Division I contact sport coaches.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; college; qualitative; reporting; sport; Coach; communication