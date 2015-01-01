SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Warnock CA, Lauckner CL, Ingram LA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1923506

unavailable

To explore the relationship between past 30-day nonmedical prescription stimulant use (NPSU) and past 30-day marijuana and/or alcohol use, past 30-day risky marijuana and/or alcohol use, student demographics, and student activity involvement among college students. Participants: Sample of 604 college-aged students at two large universities in the southeastern U.S.

METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was completed electronically. Logistic regression was used to identify and test covariates of past 30-day NPSU.

RESULTS: Over 20% of participants self-reported past NPSU. Using both marijuana and alcohol in the past 30 days (B = 3.293, p =.002, OR= 26.91, 95% CI OR= 3.42, 211.92) and engaging in both risky marijuana and alcohol use (B = 2.095, p <.001, OR = 8.13, 95% CI OR = 2.52, 25.17) were significantly related to past 30-day NPSU.

CONCLUSIONS: NPSU may be indicative of broader polysubstance use problems among college-aged students.


Alcohol use; college students; marijuana use; Nonmedical prescription stimulant use; polysubstance use; prescription stimulant misuse

