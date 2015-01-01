Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Emerging evidence highlights intraindividual variability (IIV) during executive function (EF) tasks as a reliable endophenotype of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and as contributing to motor dysregulation and hyperactive-impulsive behaviors. This study examined the relationship between EF and motor control in children with and without ADHD.



METHOD: Ninety-seven children (6-13 years) completed standardized and experimental tasks of executive and motor control. Primary caregivers completed a semi-structured interview, and behavioral rating forms for ADHD symptoms and EF.



RESULTS: Children with ADHD demonstrated lower performance on motor dexterity and sequencing tasks, and greater IIV during EF tasks with lower cognitive demand. IIV accounted for ADHD symptoms of hyperactivity, beyond age and motor dexterity. IIV from EF measures with lower cognitive demand was also sensitive to ADHD symptoms.



CONCLUSION: IIV metrics may tap into the motor regulation challenges associated with ADHD, as well as attentional lapsing at lower levels of cognitive demand.

