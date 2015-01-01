|
Halliday DWR, Kim Y, MacDonald SWS, Garcia-Barrera MA, Hundza SR, Macoun SJ. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: Emerging evidence highlights intraindividual variability (IIV) during executive function (EF) tasks as a reliable endophenotype of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and as contributing to motor dysregulation and hyperactive-impulsive behaviors. This study examined the relationship between EF and motor control in children with and without ADHD.
ADHD; Executive function; childhood; intra-individual variability; motor function