Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Persistent fatigue is common among military servicemembers returning from deployment, especially those with a history of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The purpose of this study was to characterize fatigue following deployment using the Multidimensional Fatigue Inventory (MFI), a multidimensional self-report instrument. The study was developed to test the hypothesis that if fatigue involves disrupted effort/reward processing, this should manifest as altered basal ganglia functional connectivity as observed in other amotivational states.



METHODS: Twenty-eight current and former servicemembers were recruited and completed the MFI. All 28 participants had a history of at least one mTBI during deployment. Twenty-six participants underwent resting-state functional MRI. To test the hypothesis that fatigue was associated with basal ganglia functional connectivity, the investigators measured correlations between MFI subscale scores and the functional connectivity of the left and right caudate, the putamen, and the globus pallidus with the rest of the brain, adjusting for the presence of depression.



RESULTS: The investigators found a significant correlation between functional connectivity of the left putamen and bilateral superior frontal gyri and mental fatigue scores. No correlations with the other MFI subscales survived multiple comparisons correction.



CONCLUSIONS: This exploratory study suggests that mental fatigue in military servicemembers with a history of deployment with at least one mTBI may be related to increased striatal-prefrontal functional connectivity, independent of depression. A finding of effort/reward mismatch may guide future treatment approaches.

