Abstract

BACKGROUND: Military operations vary by scope, purpose, and intensity, each having unique forces and actions to execute a mission. Evaluation of military operation fatalities guides current and future casualty care.



METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted of all US military fatalities from Operation New Dawn in Iraq, 2010 to 2011. Data were obtained from autopsies and other records. Population characteristics, manner of death, cause of death, and location of death were analyzed. All fatalities were evaluated for concomitant evidence of underlying atherosclerosis. Nonsuicide trauma fatalities were also reviewed for injury severity, mechanism of death, injury survivability, death preventability, and opportunities for improvement.



RESULTS: Of 74 US military Operation New Dawn fatalities (median age, 26 years; male, 98.6%; conventional forces, 100%; prehospital, 82.4%) the leading cause of death was injury (86.5%). The manner of death was primarily homicide (55.4%), followed by suicide (17.6%), natural (13.5%), and accident (9.5%). Fatalities were divided near evenly between combatants (52.7%) and support personnel (47.3%), and between battle injury (51.4%) and disease and nonbattle injury (48.6%). Natural and suicide death was higher (p < 0.01, 0.02) among support personnel who were older (p = 0.05) with more reserve/national guard personnel (p = 0.01). Total population prevalence of underlying atherosclerosis was 18.9%, with more among support personnel (64.3%). Of 46 nonsuicide trauma fatalities, most died of blast injury (67.4%) followed by gunshot wound (26.1%) and multiple/blunt force injury (6.5%). The leading mechanism of death was catastrophic tissue destruction (82.6%). Most had nonsurvivable injuries (82.6%) and nonpreventable deaths (93.5%).



CONCLUSION: Operation New Dawn fatalities were exclusively conventional forces divided between combatants and support personnel, the former succumbing more to battle injury and the latter to disease and nonbattle injury including self-inflicted injury. For nonsuicide trauma fatalities, none died from a survivable injury, and 17.4% died from potentially survivable injuries. Opportunities for improvement included providing earlier blood products and surgery. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Therapeutic, level V and epidemiological, level IV.

