Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The incidence of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior in adolescents is increasing year by year. Patients with a history of both depression and NSSI behavior tend to be at greater risk for suicide. At present, the mechanism of adolescent depressive disorder with NSSI behavior is not clear and still in research and exploration. The expression of the Silent Information Regulator 2 Related Enzyme 1 (SIRT1) gene is closely related to the level of serotonin in molecular mechanisms, and may be closely related to the occurrence and development of depressive disorder. This study aimed to explore the relationship between the SIRT1 gene and NSSI behaviors in adolescents with depressive disorder.



METHODS: A total of 15 adolescent depressed patients with NSSI behavior and 15 healthy controls were enrolled in the study. Bisulfite Sequencing PCR (BSP) was used to test the methylation level of SIRT1 gene promoter region of the participants. The real-time fluorescent quantitative PCR was conducted to measure the mRNA expression level of SIRT1 gene.



RESULTS: Our study found that the methylation level of SIRT1 gene promoter region at cytosine-guanine dinucleotide 5 (CpG5) site in depression group was higher than that of control group. Compared with that of control group, the plasma concentration of Sirt1 protein significantly decreased in depression group.



CONCLUSION: Our study investigated the methylation level and the mRNA expression of SIRT1 gene in adolescent depressive patients with NSSI behavior. The study points towards finding an in vivo molecular marker for those adolescent patients.

