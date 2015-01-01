SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kanser R, O'Rourke J, Silva MA. NeuroRehabilitation 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.3233/NRE-218019

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased utilization of teleneuropsychology (TeleNP) services. Unfortunately, investigations of performance validity tests (PVT) delivered via TeleNP are sparse.

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine the specificity of the Reliable Digit Span (RDS) and 21-item test administered via telephoneMETHOD:Participants were 51 veterans with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). All participants completed the RDS and 21-item test in the context of a larger TeleNP battery. Specificity rates were examined across multiple cutoffs for both PVTs.

RESULTS: Consistent with research employing traditional face-to-face neuropsychological evaluations, both PVTs maintained adequate specificity (i.e., >  90%) across previously established cutoffs. Specifically, defining performance invalidity as RDS <  7 or 21-item test forced choice total correct <  11 led to <  10%false positive classification errors.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings add to the limited body of research examining and provide preliminary support for the use of the RDS and 21-item test in TeleNP via telephone. Both measures maintained adequate specificity in veterans with moderate-to-severe TBI. Future investigations including clinical or experimental "feigners" in a counter-balanced cross-over design (i.e., face-to-face vs. TeleNP) are recommended.


TBI; telemedicine; Brain injuries; neuropsychological tests; performance validity; traumatic

